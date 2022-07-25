Latur, Jul 25 (PTI) Three suspected burglars were arrested by Latur police and a car and other stolen items worth Rs 7.37 lakh recovered, an official said on Monday.

The trio was arrested from Shepwadi village on Parali-Ambejogai Road on Saturday.

They were identified as Lakhan alias Amardeep Dasharath Jogdand (29), Kishor alias Pappu Kashinath Jogdand (39), and Pravin alias Donya Chandrakant Mane (31) , the official said.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a car worth Rs 7. 37 lakh from the accused.

The accused were remanded in police custody till July 28.

