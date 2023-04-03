Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Three robbers have been arrested from Panvel taluka in Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old youth, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 29 when the victim, a resident of Shivkar village, resisted a robbery bid and chased the trio.

They attacked the victim with an axe and a knife under a bridge on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, killing him on the spot, a senior police officer told reporters.

The accused persons were tracked down with the help of CCTV footages and other inputs and nabbed on March 31 by the crime branch, he said.

The trio, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been working in a bakery products unit in a village near Navi Mumbai.

