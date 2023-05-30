Thane, May 30 (PTI) In a major crackdown, the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane has issued show-cause notices and imposed fines of up to Rs 5 lakh on contractors and officials for lapses in the ongoing works in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had earlier warned contractors and civic officials that any lapses in the ongoing works in the city will not be tolerated.

As per an official release issued by the TMC on Tuesday, the state government has sanctioned Rs 605 crore for the repair and construction of roads in Thane city.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his recent visit had noticed lapses in the work and directed the commissioner to act forthwith.

Accordingly, the civic chief issued a show-cause notice to the executive engineer and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the contractor, the release said.

Similarly, show-cause notices were issued to two garden contractors, while Rs 5 lakh fine was imposed on a road contractor who failed to provide safety equipment to his workers, it stated.

