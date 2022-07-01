Latur, Jul 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing a four-wheeler in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

The accused Akbar Hasan Shaikh (35) and Sachin Shesherao More (33) were apprehended from Vairag-Solapur road, inspector Premanth Makode said.

The duo had stolen the vehicle from Samrat Chowk area in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a case was registered, he said.

