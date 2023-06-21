Gondia, Jun 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly possessing a tiger cub's skin and an owl's leg in the Paoni forest range in Gondia district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a Forest official, they received a tip-off about some people trying to sell tiger skin. Officials sent a decoy customer and the two men were arrested from Nilaj area.

Also Read | Air India Signs Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes at USD 70 Billion.

A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)