Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) Two siblings, seven and nine years old, died of suspected food poisoning in Mandvi area of Nalasopara in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Chennai Food Fest: Huge Crowd Throng Stalls As Beef Biryani Stalls Emerged in 3-Day Fest.

Farheen (7), one of five children of a family, began to vomit after dinner on Friday night and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, said an official.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

When the parents returned home, their son Asif (9) too had died and the other three children complained of severe vomiting, nausea and other symptoms of food poisoning, he said.

Further probe is on, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)