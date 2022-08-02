Palghar, Aug 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from her relative's house in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 6432 Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

According to the police, a woman had last month lodged a complaint stating that her house had been ransacked while she was away and ornaments worth over Rs 7.4 lakh were missing.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India.

A case under sections 454 (trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were registered, senior inspector Vilas Supe of Nalla Sopara police station said.

During the probe the police examined the CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on a woman, who was apprehended from Mahim in neighbouring Mumbai over the weekend, he said.

The accused woman turned out to be the sister-in-law of the complainant's son, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the stolen ornaments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)