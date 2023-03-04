Thane, Mar 04 (PTI) A team of women security personnel caught two persons for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a suburban train commuter at Maharashtra's Thane station, the government railway police (GRP) said on Saturday.

The two men, identified as Rakesh Dhotale (21) and Prem Dhavale (20) struck when commuters were entering a packed local train on platform number 4 on Friday, GRP said in a statement.

One of the accused grabbed the mobile phone of a rail user, but the commuter raised an alarm, prompting the women security staff on the platform to rush to the spot and nab the duo, said GRP.

