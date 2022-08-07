Palghar, Aug 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old labourer was injured after falling down from the second floor of a factory at Boisar in Palghar district, where he was working on Sunday, fire brigade officials said.

The worker, Akash Raut, suffered a fracture and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that he is out of danger.

On being alerted about the incident, local police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a probe.

