New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), a third-party logistics solution provider, and LOGOS have entered into a long-term lease pact for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities in Delhi-NCR.

The transaction represents the country's largest warehousing facility in a single park, both the companies said in a statement.

"Mahindra Logistics...and LOGOS...have announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet (mmsf) of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi-NCR," the statement said.

Under the agreement, LOGOS will develop three Grade-A warehouses totaling 1.4 mmsf for MLL at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate.

The first 0.5 mmsf warehouse, which was completed in mid-2021, is fully operational and the other two warehouses are currently under development with delivery in late-2021 and early-2022, respectively.

The new warehouses will be an important part of MLL's pan-India network of multi-client facilities that manage the fulfilment and distribution of its clients' services within the e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries.

The facilities are designed in line with MLL's sustainability standards, including liquid discharge management as well as renewable energy and waste management requirements and state-of-the-art automation.

MLL will employ over 2,500 employees and third-party associates across these facilities.

"We are pleased to have partnered with MLL, one of fastest-growing integrated logistics companies in India, to support their significant growth in this region.

We will be delivering MLL's three warehouses using lean construction, a process that involves using off-site precast, fabrication and preassembly for building and external development components," Mehul Shah, CEO of LOGOS' Indian business, said.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, "Our focus remains on providing integrated, customised solutions for inbound and fulfillment and the warehousing network is a key element. We look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions. These new facilities set a benchmark in terms of sustainability." HRS hrs

