New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it will launch its premium SUV XUV700 in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The new model, which has been built on the W601 platform, will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra, M&M said in a statement.

"The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs...," M&M Ltd CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

It will come with "world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety", the company said.

The upcoming model will offer both diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities, it added.

M&M Chief of Global Product Development R Velusamy said the XUV portfolio has always stood for 'creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks' with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300.

"The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features," Velusamy added.

