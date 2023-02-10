New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri on Friday exhorted young Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers to maintain a balance between facilitation and enforcement and said that they should be accessible to taxpayers.

At the Passing Out Ceremony of 72nd Batch of IRS (C&IT) officers, Johri emphasised on adapting technology to make life easier for taxpayers and insisted that the officers should remember that their role as public servants is to be accessible to the people.

Also Read | Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

The 72nd Batch consists of 33 officers, which includes 7 lady officers. These young officers will be at the forefront of administering the Customs and Indirect taxes in the country.

In his keynote address, Johri urged the young officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement, a finance ministry statement said.

Also Read | No New COVID-19 Variants Found During China's Recent Outbreak: Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)