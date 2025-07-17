Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, seeking registration of a case against Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials on the charge of trespassing when they raided her residence here last month.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) raided the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar and arrested him in a disproportionate assets case on June 25. The same day, they conducted a similar operation at the official residence of Kaur in Chandigarh.

Bikram Majithia's wife, Kaur, is an MLA from the Majitha assembly seat in Amritsar.

In a complaint to the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police on Thursday, Kaur accused the vigilance bureau officials of trespassing on her official residence.

"Officials led by Arun Saini, SSP, Vigilance Bureau of Rupnagar Range, have in their brazenness, violated every provision of law, trespassed on the official residence of the applicant, criminally intimidated the old aged mother of the applicant and the domestic helpers at home, broke open the locks without any authority and created ruckus to cause humiliation," she alleged.

"This incident of grave magnitude, arbitrariness and highhandedness happened on June 25 around 10.15 am, where a team of about 20 personnel, all in civic clothes without any authority, without any warrants of search, without any permission of court, without even disclosing their identities, broke into the official residence of the applicant," read the complaint.

Kaur said that she was not at home at that time. "Only the Covid-positive mother of the applicant, who is suffering from multiple modalities, was present along with two domestic helps," she claimed

"They opened drawers of almirahs and threw clothes and belongings all over. After an hour of their illegal search, a lawyer was allowed to come in, who asked the entire team to identify themselves. While the others refused, only Arun Saini, SSP, identified himself but refused to show any identity card," Kaur alleged.

She accused the vigilance bureau team of misusing their official position while intimidating and threatening the people at the house.

"None of these officials had any directions or any search warrants at the relevant time, which is the mandate of law. Neither did they come to arrest the husband of the applicant, as the applicant and her husband were at Amritsar. The actions are nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law, for which the sternest action needs to be taken against them," she said.

She urged Chandigarh police to register a criminal case against the Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials.

