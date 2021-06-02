Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said it has earmarked Rs 8 crore towards providing 1 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines, in association with charitable organisations and hospitals.

"As the country is battling a resurgent wave of COVID-19 cases, vaccination has become extremely important to prevent the pandemic spread. This initiative is the first step in our contribution to the nationwide vaccination drive," Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said in a statement.

He added that the company will use its services and infrastructure to reach out to and vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to the disease. "We have earmarked Rs 8 crore for the vaccination drive."

The drive will be held at both the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)