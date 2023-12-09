Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed on Saturday in an attack by a stray bull in a village here, police said.

Two women also were injured in the same attack, they said.

Also Read | UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out at ukpsc.net.in: Hall Ticket for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam Released, Know How To Download.

"Satish Saini and his wife Maya Devi and a relative one Kunta Devi were working in the field when a stay bull charged at them," Sikhera Police Station SHO Sachin Sharma said.

"While Saini was killed in the attack, the two women sustained injuries," he said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023: Registration To Begin on January 1 at psc.ap.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

The wounded were admitted to a hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)