New Delhi, Feb 11: Shahid (44) was arrested for allegedly killing his 58-year-old cousin following a dispute over Rs 10,000 in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Shahid, a butcher by profession, stabbed his cousin multiple times. Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Mob on Suspicion of Theft in Khichripur, Three Others Injured.

"On Saturday, we got information that a man has been stabbed at 1.30 pm and died during treatment. The victim was identified as Zahooruddin. An FIR was registered after the deceased's the son filed a police complaint against Shahid and further investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Rajasthan Shocker: Nearly 20 Women Gang-Raped, Filmed on Pretext of Anganwadi Jobs in Sirohi, Case Registered Against Two.

"During interrogation, the team got to know that there was a dispute over money between them. Zahooruddin had lent Rs 10,000 to Shahid some time ago and the latter had been reluctant to return the same. On Saturday, a verbal spat ensued between them, following which Shahid stabbed him multiple times in a fit of rage," said the DCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)