Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly operating a WhatsApp group to lure government job aspirants.

An official release said the accused, Ali Hussain Borbhuyan, was arrested from Hailakandi by the CID with the help of local police.

Borbhuyan had opened a WhatsApp group and tried to lure candidates appearing for recruitment examinations for class 3 and 4 jobs in the state government, the release said.

He asked the candidates to deposit a certain amount of money in a bank account and promised the aspirants that the question papers would be shared with them one day before the examination, the release said.

The bank account has been frozen.

The candidates who were corresponding in the WhatsApp group were being summoned for interrogation, the release added.

