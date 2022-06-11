Bharuch, Jun 11 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a man for beating a stray dog to death with a stick in Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Faculty Posts of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Details Here.

The accused, Vijay More, had attacked the dog on its head, leaving it badly injured, police said, adding the canine was taken to an animal care hospital in an ambulance after people called a helpline number.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Asst. Executive Engineer And Other Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

It died during treatment at the hospital, a police official said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)