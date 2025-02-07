Latur, Feb 7 (PTI) The body of a man, bludgeoned to death, was found outside a shop on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Latur city in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim, aged around 40 years, had been attacked with a stone in the Ring Road area under the jurisdiction of Vivekananda Chowk police station, inspector Santosh Patil said.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the attack occurred between midnight and 5 am.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to ascertain the deceased man's identity, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)