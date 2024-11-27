Nuh (Haryana), Nov 27 (PTI) A man here has been booked for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times, with the police saying on Wednesday that the accused fled home after his wife caught him red-handed.

In the police complaint filed on November 22, the accused's wife claimed that upon returning home from a relative's place in Bulandshahar, she heard the cries of her daughter from one of the rooms.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

Police said that when the woman entered the room, she found her husband in an objectionable position with his daughter.

"My daughter revealed that her father had been behaving like this for a long time," the complaint by the woman stated, adding that while her husband fled immediately, she was being pressured by some kin not to lodge a complaint with the police.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, police said.

"The accused is still absconding," a police officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)