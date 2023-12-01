Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) A man was booked in Latur on Friday for allegedly cutting down a 10-year-old Ashoka tree without permission from the civic body, an official said.

The 50-foot tall tree was located in front of Udyog Bhawan, he said.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

On the complaint of the Latur Municipal Corporation, a case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Tulsiram Dadarao Karad, the official informed.

"The municipal corporation has been working to increase green cover. Citizens should cooperate in this work. Do not cut down trees. If necessary, apply to the civic body regarding felling of trees. Without permission, if trees are cut down, strict action will be taken," the civic body said in a release.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)