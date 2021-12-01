Malda (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) The police on Tuesday seized illegal firearms and ammunition from a man in West Bengal's Malda district and arrested him, an officer said.

Three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines, 20 rounds of 7 mm ammunition and a pipe gun were seized from him.

Also Read | Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Based on a specific tip-off, the man was caught at Rajnagar near the Ganga river, the officer said.

The accused is a resident of Kathalbari under the jurisdiction of the Kaliachak police station of the district.

Also Read | FIFA Arab Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule and Everything You Need To Know About the Competition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)