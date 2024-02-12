Bilaspur (HP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died on Monday after being run over by a truck on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The victim was identified as Ramesh Chand, a resident of village Naswal in Ghumarwin, police said, adding the truck driver has been arrested.

Also Read | India to Implement GPS-Based Toll Collection System for Smoother Highway Journeys, Know What is It and How It Will Work.

Chand, a scrap dealer, was going towards Seu under the Ghumarwin police station area when the truck hit him, they said.

Ghumarwin DSP Chandrapal Singh said that a case has been registered against the truck driver.

Also Read | Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary 2024 Date, Significance and History: Know All About the Co-Founder of BJP’s Predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The truck driver told the police that he was going towards Bhota when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the elderly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)