Latest News | Man Dies of Electrocution in Assam

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST
Hailakandi, Jun 14 (PTI) Electrocution claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Hailakandi district of Assam on Sunday when he stepped upon a live wire, officials said.

The man identified as Rofiqueuddin Mazarbhuiya died at Bhatirkupa Part II village after coming in contact with the snapped wire when he was going to a mosque, the officials said.

District Disaster Management Authority Project Officer Rupjoy Maibangsa said that after receiving the information, he went to the spot along with police and APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd) personnel. The body was sent for pot-mortem examination.

