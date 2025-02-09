Agra (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A man wanted in several criminal cases who has been evading authorities for years by faking his own death and assuming a new identity has been arrested here, police said on Sunday.

According to a police statement, alias Jaidev had been evading arrest in 36 criminal cases, including robbery and murder, for years. His criminal activities were spread across various police stations, including Shahganj, Etmaduddaula, and Achhnera.

"To escape detection, Dev had gone so far as to declare himself dead on paper, avoiding court appearances and further scrutiny," it said.

He was currently living in Soniga village under an assumed identity, SHO of Achhnera police station Vinod Mishra said.

After his arrest, he was presented before a court and was subsequently sent to jail, the police officer said.

