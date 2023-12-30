Latest News | Man Found Dead in Cowshed in Latur; Murder Case Registered

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 30, 2023 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Man Found Dead in Cowshed in Latur; Murder Case Registered

Latur, Dec 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Ranjit Tanaji Mali, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cowshed in Vadji village of Ausa tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Mali, a milk vendor, would sleep in the cowshed at night, he said.

The victim's parents and friends found his body and informed the police, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Latest News | Man Found Dead in Cowshed in Latur; Murder Case Registered

Latur, Dec 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Ranjit Tanaji Mali, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cowshed in Vadji village of Ausa tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Mali, a milk vendor, would sleep in the cowshed at night, he said.

The victim's parents and friends found his body and informed the police, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy New Year 2024
100K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy New Year 2024
100K+ searches
Amrit Bharat Express
20K+ searches
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
20K+ searches
FC Goa
10K+ searches
Ayodhya Railway Station
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot