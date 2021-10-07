Kottayam (Ker), Oct 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death and his severed foot was found abandoned on the roadside in a village near here on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported from Kangazha village near here. The victim has been identified as Manesh Thampan, a native of Mundathanam. Two persons surrendered before the police in this connection, they said. The incident came to light when people noticed an abandoned foot of a person at a junction in Kangazha.

Launching an investigation, the police found the body of Thampan at a nearby rubber plantation.

Police said deceased was an accused in several cases including an attempt to murder case and the cause of the killing is suspected to be the rivalry between two gangs.

