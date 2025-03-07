Ghaziabad, Mar 7 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly killing his landlord, days after the tenant was assaulted for having an affair with his wife, officials said.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ibadat (55), a resident of Lok Priya Vihar Colony, police said.

"A blood-stained stone, the murder weapon, was recovered from roadside bushes," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav said. The victim's wife lodged an FIR on Thursday regarding her husband's murder, police said. Ibadat was arrested on Friday.

During interrogation, Ibadat revealed that he had been living as a tenant in Mohammad Jalal's house for the past eight months. During this, he and Jalal's wife developed a relationship, the ACP said.

"When Jalal discovered the affair, he and his wife stopped speaking to Ibadat. A few days prior to the murder, Jalal allegedly insulted and physically assaulted Ibadat," said the officer.

Driven by revenge, Ibadat got Jalal into his house and struck him on the head with a stone, ACP Srivastav said.

"Ibadat has been sent to jail on a murder charge," ACP added.

