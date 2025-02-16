Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police for allegedly circulating private photos of a 17-year-old girl from his locality and stalking her, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Raj Singh, had befriended the girl last year and made her send her nude picture through social media.

Also Read | Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Is Father of Her Child, Know All About 26-Year-Old Influencer.

The stalking followed when the girl refused to send him to her nude video, an official said.

Singh, meanwhile, sent the girl's objectionable picture to her friends and defamed her.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Singh and his friend followed the girl to her house in Kashimira area, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Singh's arrest on Friday under various sections of the BNS for stalking and under the POCSO Act and IT Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)