Jalna, Aug 1 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly killing a widow, a police official said.

The body of the woman was found under a bridge in Bodhlapuri village on Sunday and the face was smashed beyond recognition, he said.

"We identified the woman as Gangabai Kale, a 45-year-old widow from Limboni village. Our probe zeroed in on Mahadev Kudkar of Ghansawangi tehsil, who was in a relationship with the deceased. He confessed to killing her as the latter was threatening to expose their relationship to his kin," he said.

He killed her on Saturday night and dumped the body under the bridge, the official added.

