Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from his flat in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said.

She said the accused, Dattaram Sawant (58), was using the flat in the Vartak Nagar area to operate the racket.

The official said a case was registered against the accused under section 143(1) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

