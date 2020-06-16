Latest News | Man Held for Throwing Children from Rooftop in Police Custody

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) A city court on Monday remanded a 55-year-old man, arrested for allegedly throwing two children from a rooftop leading to the death of one, to 14 days police custody.

The condition of the other boy, who is six-years-old, is still serious. He was admitted to a hospital after the incident that happened on Sunday evening in Central Kolkata's Burrabazar area.

The arrested man had some dispute with the father of the deceased child, police said.

Police sources said the man will be questioned and it will also be ascertained whether he was suffering from any psychological disorder or not.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)