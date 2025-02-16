Latur, Feb 16 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after an SUV crashed into a roadside hotel near a bypass in Latur tehsil of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The SUV was headed to Latur from Pune when the incident occurred near Muru bypass, an official said.

According to police, the SUV driver lost his control at the wheel, resulting in the vehicle hurtling into a roadside hotel.

The deceased Tejas Mundada and two others were sipping tea when the vehicle hit them, police said, adding that two other injured were travelling in the SUV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)