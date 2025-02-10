Faridabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A man died and his wife was injured after they fell from the first floor of an under-construction building in Greater Faridabad during a brawl over alcohol consumption, police said on Monday.

The woman has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, officials said.

Also Read | What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the under-construction building in Sector 88, where the couple -- Ravi (30) and his wife Bhagwati (26) — resided. They both worked as labourers, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said that Ravi was consuming alcohol around 10 pm when Bhagwati asked him to stop.

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement Date, List of Front-Runners: Top Leadership Begins Talks To Select Next Chief Minister, Reports Say Woman Candidate Could Be Chosen; Check Full Details.

An argument ensued, and during the altercation, the couple moved to the first floor, where they lost balance and fell after colliding with a raw grill, he said.

The grill was raw and both fell along with it. They landed on a heap of bricks and were injured, he added.

Other labourers took them to the hospital, where doctors declared Ravi dead, while Bhagwati was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)