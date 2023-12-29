New Delhi, December 29: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area allegedly for talking to a girl who he had befriended on Instagram, police said on Friday. The body of Mahir alias Imran was found on Wednesday lying on a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar with multiple stabs. Mahir was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked at a flex board shop in central Delhi's Pahar Ganj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said police on Friday morning arrested three men – Arman Khan, 18, Faisal Khan, 21, and Sameer alias Baloo, 19 — from Goklapuri in connection with the murder. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Arrested for Conspiring To Kill Her Husband With Help of Lover in Meerut.

"Mahir and Armaan used to talk to a girl, whom the two had befriended on Instagram. A few days ago, Mahir had gone to meet the girl when he found her talking to Arman on a video call. When he saw this, Mahir abused Armaan," said Tirkey.

After this little row, Arman took away the girl's mobile phone with him and threatened her not to speak to Mahir, another officer said. On the day Mahir was killed, Arman had called him on the pretext that he was going to give him the girl's phone. Bihar Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Bhojpur, Buries Body in House Garden to Avoid Any Suspicion.

"When he arrived at the spot, Arman, Faisal, and Sameer stabbed him to death," the officer said. Police said the three youths work as part-time labourers and live in Gokalpuri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)