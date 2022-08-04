Lohardaga, Aug 4 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was on Thursday killed allegedly by a villager over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a police officer said.

The victim has been identified as Sukhan Nagesia, a resident of Jawakhad, police said.

Sukhan was having long-standing dispute with Maniyal Nagesia of the same village over a piece of land, said Officer-in-Charge of Peshrar police station, Sujit Kumar Singh, who rushed to the spot along with a team on being informed of the incident.

They had quarrelled on Thursday over the issue and Maniyal barged into Sukhan's house in a fit of rage and axed him to death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Following the incident, Maniyal confessed his crime and surrendered before the police officer.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

