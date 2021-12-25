Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) A man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a person getting a shave at a salon in Nagpur and escaped with a gold chain, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Pro To Be India’s First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

The incident tool place on Friday evening in Kotwal Nagar and the accused has been identified as Bharat Kashyap (30), a history-sheeter, a Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

Also Read | Oppo K9x With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Unveiled; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Efforts were on to nab Kashyap, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)