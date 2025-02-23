Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his wife were found dead at home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Sunday, police said.

Rafiq Rangrej was found hanging from the ceiling while his wife Parveen Bano's body was lying in bed in their Mukundgarh home.

The police suspect that Rangrej strangled his wife and then hanged himself.

Their son, who was sleeping in another room, found the bodies after breaking open the door.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The couple used to quarrel often. It is suspected that the man killed his wife in a fit of rage and then committed suicide, the police said.

