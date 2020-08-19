New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The board of directors of Manappuram Finance has approved the issuance of market linked, rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement route," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis

The non-convertible debentures are to be listed on BSE, it said.

Also Read | Google Launches AI-Powered ‘Sounds of India’ App.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 159.50 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)