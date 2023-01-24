Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Manipal Hospitals has entered into an agreement with FUJIFILM India to leverage the latter's digital technology for storing sensitive medical documents and images.

Under the long-term agreement, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement on Tuesday it would be provided with a large-scale Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), powered by FUJIFILM India.

"The PACS eliminates the need for manually storing, retrieving, and sending sensitive information, films, and reports," it said.

In addition, the next-generation system will enable the storage of medical documents and images in secure off-site servers while the PACS software will ensure that such sensitive medical data can be accessed via mobile devices and workstations from anywhere in the world, the statement said.

The deployment will cover 23 hospitals and 45 Teleradiology facilities under the umbrella of Manipal Health Enterprises across the country, it was stated.

