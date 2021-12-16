New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Leading petfood company Mars Petcare India on Thursday announced to invest Rs 500 crore for the expansion of its Hyderabad petfood factory, to meet the rising domestic demand and exports to the Asian markets.

Mars Petcare, which owns popular brands – Pedigree, Whiskas, IAMS and Temptations, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for its brownfield investment, according to a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Dispose of Seized Drugs Worth Over Rs 14 Crore With Court Nod.

It will expand the plant's capacity by adding a second dry extruder line, which will augment capacity by almost 65,000 tonnes to satisfy the demand not only in India but across Asia for dry pet food, it added.

"This investment will be a significant contributor to the growth of the local community, creating more employment and upskilling local manpower. The company will hire 180 to 200 people in different roles, providing them with thorough onboarding and training," said Mars Petcare, part of US-based global confectionary major Mars.

Also Read | Vivo Watch 2 Teased on Official Website, Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Moreover, in keeping with its focus on gender diversity, it will offer significantly more jobs for women that will contribute towards strengthening society, said Mars Petcare.

"Mars Petcare will invest Rs 500 crore in India to keep up with the rising demand for manufactured pet food and to fuel Asia-wide exports.

"The company received its incentive approval on December 16, 2021, from KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana," according to the statement.

The company had started its first manufacturing plant in Hyderabad in 2008.

Mars Petcare Managing Director Ganesh Ramani said the company's continuing efforts to educate pet parents and consumers about manufactured pet food have resulted in industry growth.

"In 2021, we gained market share and outpaced the category growth that is expected to be 35-40 per cent. The expansion will help us keep up with India's increasing demand and create multiple jobs for the local population," he added. PTI HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)