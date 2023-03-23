New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Global confectionery major Mars Wrigley on Thursday announced top-level management changes in its Indian operations with the elevation of Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager for Asia business.

Parmar, who was heading the Indian business, would now lead the company's Asia operations with immediate effect. Mars has roped in Tamer Kadry as the new Country General Manager of India, to replace Parmar.

"In his new role, Parmar will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong," it said.

Parmar joined the India business in January 2020.

Kadry is currently Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM. He has spent more than two decades in Mars.

"India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley's India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India leadership team and passionate associates," Kadry said on his appointment.

Mars Wrigley competes with global manufacturers in India as Mondelez, Nestle and Ferrero. It owns brands as Galaxy, Snickers, M&M's, Doublemint, Oribit, Boomer, Skittles, Solano, Pim Pom lollypop etc.

