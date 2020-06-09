Latest News | Maruti Cuts Production by 98 Pc in May Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has cut production by 97.54 per cent in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company had produced a total of 1,51,188 units in the same month last year.

Total passenger vehicle production stood at 3,652 units last month as against 1,48,095 units in May 2019, a decline of 97.53 per cent, it added.

The company cut production of its mini cars comprising Alto, and S-Presso by 98.32 per cent at 401 units as against 23,874 units in the year-ago month.

It reduced production of compact cars, including WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, OEM Model (Glanza supplied to Toyota) and Dzire by 97.69 per cent at 1,950 units as compared to 84,705 units in May last year.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, declined by 96.25 per cent to 928 units as compared to 24,748 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output decline to 163 units in May from 3,834 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production declined to 62 units last month from 3,093 units in May 2019, the filing said.

