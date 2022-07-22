New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked the price of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga by Rs 6,000.

The auto major said all Ertiga variants would now come with electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The company was earlier offering these features only in the automatic and top end manual trims only.

"All the variants of Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP & Hill Hold Assist as standard features," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

There is an ex-showroom price increase of Rs 6,000 in all the existing variants of Ertiga, it added.

The model will now have a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.41 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi), MSI said.

