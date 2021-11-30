New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of all non-cargo variants of its Eeco van by Rs 8,000 owing to the introduction of passenger airbag.

The increase in price is effective from November 30, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prices of the passenger version of Eeco starts at Rs 4.3 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.6 lakh, while the ambulance version is priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in September this year, the company had increased the prices of its entire product range, except Celerio, by up to 1.9 per cent. It was the third price hike of its passenger vehicles this year.

