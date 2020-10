New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch.

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20 Pro Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

The S-Presso has been indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle, made for India as well as the world, it added.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control."

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Retail Box Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

In line with the aspirations of young people, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)