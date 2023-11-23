New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Massive traffic snarls were reported in several parts of Delhi on Thursday evening in view of the marriage season, thereby causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic due to the marriage season. The commuters have been asked to follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.

Some commuters said the bypass from Alipur, and Alipur to the Samaypur Khatu Shyam stretch witnessed a massive jam. Traffic was also heavy at the Mukarba Chowk flyover and on the highway from Narela to the bypass.

"Standing in traffic for past 40 minutes in Bawana," wrote one of the commuters on 'X'.

The Delhi-Gurugram expressway, IIT area in south Delhi, Mukandpur main road and Nangli Puna underpass also witnessed heavy traffic.

According to the advisory, a heavy volume of traffic was expected on Mandir Marg, NH-48 from Dhaula Kuan to Rajokri Flyover, Palam Road, Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road, Satguru Ram Singh Marg from Maya Puri Chowk to Lajwant Chowk Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg, Najafgarn Road from Zakhira to Dwarka Mor, Raja Garden, GT Road, Shahdara, New Rohtak Road from roundabout Punjabi Bagh to Nangloi Chowk.

Commuters have been requested to avail public transport to help decongest roads and to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots while avoiding roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

