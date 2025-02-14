Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Noted eye care provider Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has forayed into Maharashtra by signing a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals, a 40-year-old eye care provider, a top official said on Friday.

As part of the partnership, the newly formed joint venture, ‘Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals,' aims to invest Rs 500 crore to expand operations in the state.

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals Promoter and Chairman GSK Velu exchanged documents with Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals Promoter and Chairman Niteen Dedhia in the presence of senior officials as part of the strategic partnership, a press release said.

"This partnership is an alignment of two organisations that share a common vision of providing high-quality, accessible and cutting-edge ophthalmic care," the release stated.

Commenting on the partnership, Velu said, "Our partnership model is designed to support excellent eye care practices by fostering growth, investing in cutting-edge technology and incorporating robust management expertise and corporate governance."

"This collaboration with Niteen Dedhia and his team aligns with Maxivision's vision to expand its footprint across Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 250 crore planned over the next few years," Velu added.

The Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals led by its Chairman Niteen Dedhia operates three centers in Bandra and Kandivali, Mumbai.

It has treated over five lakh patients in its 40 years of operation.

"Maxivision's partnership model inspired us to join hands with them. Their reputation for ethical practices, community service orientation, and focus on empowering clinical practitioners aligns perfectly with our values," Dedhia said.

"This collaboration enables us to leverage Maxivision's professional management and investment capabilities to expand our practice across Mumbai and Maharashtra," he added.

