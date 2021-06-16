New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it plans to enhance its sales network by 5 per cent by the end of the current financial year.

Currently, the company has around 3,000 dealerships in the country with it adding over 800 outlets in the last financial year alone.

A significant number of dealers added were in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

"With our vision to achieve 15 per cent of India's two-wheeler tyre market by 2023, the expansion of dealerships is a significant step in that direction.

"As we move closer to achieve our target, we would like to enhance our footprint by consolidating current channel partners and adding more dealers in our portfolio," Maxxis India Director Chu Tsang Chih said in a statement.

The company's aim is to enhance the sales network by five per cent by the end of this fiscal, he added.

"This will give us a filip in reaching out to our stakeholders across every corner of the country," he added.

Maxxis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co, the largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer.

The company has presence in six continents with 21 manufacturing plants and five R&D (research and development) centres worldwide, serving customers across 180 countries. HRS hrs

