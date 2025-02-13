Ghaziabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A medical student died while another was injured when their car crashed into a divider here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred when Abhishek Somvanshi and Avtansh Pandey, both aged 23 and fourth year MBBS students at Santosh Medical College in Pratap Vihar, were en route to Delhi from Ghaziabad, a police officer said.

Their vehicle crashed into a divider at the Vrindavan Green U-turn. Following the accident, the two were taken to Santosh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Somvanshi dead on arrival, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

He said that Pandey is undergoing treatment and remains under medical supervision.

Somvanshi hailed from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Pandey was from Siddharth Nagar, the officer added.

"Their familes were informed who arrived in Ghaziabad in the afternoon. Somvanshi's body was handed over to his parents after the post-mortem, while Pandey is undergoing treatment," ACP Upadhyay said.

